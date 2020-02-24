|
Robert (Bubba) Maigatter
Kewaunee - Robert Raymond "Bubba" Maigatter,68, passed away on February 21, 2020. He was born in Kewaunee to the late Raymond F. and Madonna (Mazanet) Maigatter.
Bubba was employed at the Kewaunee Nuclear Power Plant for 35 years. He enjoyed attending most any sports events, especially those of his nephew Grant. He was an avid Milwaukee Brewers fan and season ticket holder, attending numerous games with his best friend, Pat "Murph".
Robert is survived by two sisters and three brothers: JACQUELINE (James)WINKEL, Benicia, Ca.; THOMAS MAIGATTER, Green Bay and his daughter, Jessica; MARY (Terry) BERKOVITZ, Sheboygan, and their children Heather (Patrick)Larsen and Grant; MARK (Heidi) MAIGATTER, San Francisco, CA and their adopted children Isabella, Miciah and Gabrianna; BRUCE (Pamela) MAIGATTER, Santa Clara, CA.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond F. Maigatter on May 30, 2001, and mother Madonna Mazanet on July 31, 2006.
In honor of Robert's wishes no funeral services will be held and burial will be in Riverview Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020