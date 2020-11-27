Robert "Bob" MetznerPhoenix, AZ, formerly Oconto Falls - Robert "Bob" Metzner, 93 and a half, Phoenix, AZ, formerly Oconto Falls, WI died Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at the home he shared with his daughter. He was born March 20, 1927 in Lena, WI to Henry and Lena (Beschta) Metzner. Bob grew up on the family farm in rural Lena where he attended school. As a young man, he served in the US Army Signal Corps during the Korean War.On June 18, 1955 he married Leocadia "Katie" Maslanka in Bessemer, MI. The couple lived in Oconto Falls all their married lives where Bob was employed by the Scott Paper Co. for 38 years, retiring in 1988. He was a longtime and active member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls and Knights of Columbus, volunteering for many church, school and KC causes. He was also a member of the Oconto Falls American Legion Post #302. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing trips to Canada and working in the hardwoods. After the death of his beloved wife Katie in 2018, he moved to his daughter Diane's home in Phoenix where he totally embraced living life to the fullest.Survivors are his loving and devoted daughter, Diane Flanagan, Phoenix; two sisters, Veronica Pauze, Fond du Lac; Germaine Piper, FL; and his many nieces and nephews.Besides his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Sylvester Metzner.Visitation will be held after 10am Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls until the time of service. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Friday at the church with the Rev. Fr. Greg Parent officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery, Lena.In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial may be made to St. Anthony Church or School.