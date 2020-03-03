|
Robert "Bob" Meyer
Stiles - Robert "Bob" Lee Meyer, 89, of Stiles, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay. He was born to the late Peter and Zelda (Walker) Meyer June 23, 1930 in Beaver, Wisconsin. Bob served in the U.S. Army. He married the former Mary Jane Monfort June 23, 1995 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Stiles. Bob worked at Scott Paper for over 32 years until his retirement. He enjoyed umpiring for softball games throughout Oconto County, as well as bowling, hunting, fishing, his trips to the casino, and especially spending time with his family.
Surviving are his loving wife Mary Jane, 13 children, Glen (Mary Jo) Meyer, Doug (Linda) Meyer, Mary Meyer, Robbie (Jamie) Meyer, Kevin Meyer, Darin (Cary) Meyer, Tracey (Bob) Nielsen, Perry Meyer, Belinda (Pete) Lane, Terry (Barbara) Monfort, Ronald Monfort (Wanda), and Angel Monfort (Jeff); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his dog and faithful companion Chip, and many other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Genevieve "Ginny" Monfort, a brother George (Gael) Meyer, a grandson Mitchell Meyer and a granddaughter Lisa Cortez, and a sister-in-law Barbara (Leonard) Pikulsky.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, Lena Friday, March 13th from 4 PM until the time of the Wake Service at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Stiles on Saturday, March 14th from 9 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Father Joel Sember officiating. Bob will be placed to rest at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Stiles. Military Rites will be given at the cemetery. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020