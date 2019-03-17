|
|
Robert Ondik
Gillett - Robert "Bobby" S. Ondik, age 76 of Gillett, passed away peacefully at his home with family on Thursday, March 14th, 2019. Bob was born on March 21st, 1942 to the late Joseph Ondik Sr. and Rose (Servinak). Ondik.
He attended Gillett Schools and eventually married his high school sweetheart, Judy Krause on September 12, 1964 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Suring, WI.
Bob and Judy raised a family of 1 daughter and 3 sons while Bob drove truck professionally for over 45 years. Judy was a stay at home mother until later in life. Bob was an avid outdoorsman teaching his kids hunting, fishing and athletics. Later on, he enjoyed his 4 grandchildren who in turn loved every moment they had with him. Family was always important to Bob and he gave his family whatever he was able. When Judy fell ill with cancer, Bob became her caregiver for 2 years providing selflessly until her passing in February 2018.
Bob loved deer and turkey hunting and created many family traditions that will continue on long into the future. He was a kind, compassionate and dedicated family man who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his 3 sons, Tracy (Trisha) Ondik, Terry (Amanda) Ondik, and Corey (Heather) Ondik; 4 grandchildren, Brady, Isabella, Wyatt, and Hunter; one brother Joseph Ondik; one sister Rose Kreischer and two sisters-in-law Betty Ondik and Barb Kroening. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Judy; daughter, Cindy; his parents, Joseph and Rose; mother and father-in-law, Arnold and Evangeline Krause; brother, Julius Ondik; sister, Anne Benson; brothers-in-law, Tony Kreischer, Maynard (Sonny) Benson and sister-in-law, Norma Ondik.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all those who cared for Bob during his brief illness including Katie and the Heartland Hospice Team for their wonderfully compassionate care.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 W. Main St. - Gillett) from 9am until the funeral service at 12 noon with Pastor Kent Wallace officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019