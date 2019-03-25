|
Robert "Bob" Paape
Green Bay - Robert "Bob" Paape, 95, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born on February 26, 1924, in Green Bay to Willis and Sarah (Leeson) Paape.
Bob was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, Class of 1943. He joined the U.S. Navy during WWII and was stationed with the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre. Bob married Evelyn Lemke on August 30, 1947 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death on February 28, 1995. He retired as a semi driver at C. Reis Coal Company. Bob was a member of the Patrol Crafts Association and Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed playing horseshoes and was a member of the Green Bay Horseshoe Club. He also enjoyed woodworking and keeping his lawn immaculate.
Bob is survived by his children, David and Pat Paape, Donna and Scott Millard, Sue Paape-Rolain and Denis Rolain, Chuck and Lisa Paape, Joan Bechard, Karen and Mike Schadrie; eight grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt and uncle who raised him, Bill and Carrie Biemeret; his wife, Evelyn; son, Dale Paape; daughter, Sharon Paape; grandson, Bob Schadrie; son-in-law, Dave Bechard; special friend, Rose Blaser; brother, Bill Paape; and "sisters" Alice Kroll, Betty DeKeuster, and Patsy Flint.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 29, followed by the Funeral Service at 5 p.m. with Rev. Marilyn Lange officiating. Burial will be in Nicolet Memorial Gardens. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Care for All Ages and Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019