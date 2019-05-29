|
Robert Pasterski
De Pere - Robert Pasterski, age 89, De Pere, passed away May 26, 2019. He was born on May 26, 1930 to the late Ben and Dorothy (Pauwels) Pasterski. Bob was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. After high school he served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was a medic with the 11th Field Hospital. Bob was a member of the (DAV) Disabled American Veterans Russell-Leicht post and the (PLAV) Polish Legion of American Veterans. For many years he was employed at Green Bay Packaging-Mill Division.
On November 10, 1956 he married Myrna Pierquet at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Green Bay. They spent 60 wonderful years together until her passing in 2016.
Survivors include his children: Daniel (Paula), Kevin (Susan), John (Jo Ann) and Michael; grandchildren: Allisa (Adam), Isaiah, Jesse, Grace, Jeremy, Luke, Ben, Julie (Brent); 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Bartlett; brother-in-law "Mose", sisters-in-law, Shirley, Katie and Loreen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife, Myrna, he is preceded in death by his brother, Clyde (Shirley); brother-in-law, Warren "Jim" Bartlett; the Pierquet family, Cy (Betty), Bernice (Fred), Rita (Wally), LeRoy, Marvin (Jeanette), Cletus (Helen), Clayton (Aggie), Clem (Lucille), Tony (Delores), Deloris (Ray) and Quintin (Marion), brothers-in-law, Irv, Larry and Jim.
Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview, on Saturday, June 1, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated for Bob at 11:00am with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Inurnment in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established for the local DAV Russell- Leicht Chapter 3 and sent (payable to the DAV) in care of Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave, De Pere, WI 54115.
Our family wishes to express a special thank you to the entire staff at Woodside and Unity Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 29, 2019