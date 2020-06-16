Robert Peter Sobieck, Sr.
Hobart - Robert Peter Sobieck, Sr.
Robert--- 13 June 2020 - immortal soul's transition to life eternal to face Creator & particular judgment/accountability for his life's thoughts, words, & deeds---commissions/omissions.
Born at home in Green Bay, WI -delivered by Dr. Rose Minoka Hill- 20 Oct 1936 (parents Bernard Mary{Rentmeester} Sobiek) (youngest of 4 children). Baptized 25 Oct 1936 - Godparents Norbert & Julia Rentmeester. United in holy sacrament of matrimony to Nancy De Groot, 13 Oct 1962-St. John Baptist Church-Duck Creek. Survived by wife Nancy & children Robert(Margaret)-Robert III & Zachariah-Oneida, Clare Therese- Mequon, Paul (Jill), Luxemburg-Mykala VA & Grant (Becca) NJ, --foster children Gladys (Michael)-Jacob (Lindsey-C.J. ,Leia, Liam, Luke, Elena), Elizabeth (Sevrin) , David (Ana) , Leah, Joseph, & Nicholas Strachan, & Mark Van Ess, Milwaukee.
Bob's elementary education-- one room Trout Creek School in Oneida. Enlisted in the Army of the United States (10th Infantry Division, 10th Quartermaster-in Germany) for three years Jan 55-Dec 57. He earned his living for his family as an auto-body technician for the Chevrolet dealerships in Green Bay (Jepsen's & Gandrud's), retiring in 1996. His three siblings are-Dorothy(Howard) Daoust, Harold(Elaine), Jenny(Rich) Everard-x19 nieces/nephews.
Deceased-parents Bernard & Mary Sobiek, maternal (Henry & Elizabeth{Linssen} Rentmeester), paternal (Fred/Walter/Wyladyslaw & Matilda{Gechala} Sobeck) grandparents, Harold & Elaine, Rich , Barbara & Richard, Ricky, & Patty.
Family through marriage-George (Bonnie), Henry, Roger (Elizabeth), Anna Mae (Jim) Swanson, Joan (Raphael) Clark, Joseph (Rita), Tom (Linda), Dick (Sue)-x32 nieces/nephews.
Deceased-parents Steve & Nellie De Groot, maternal (John & Antoinette {Van Den Heuvel} Van Den Elzen), paternal (George & Mary {Geurts} De Groot) grandparents & George & Bonnie, Henry (infant 1931) Roger, Anna Mae, Joan & Raphael, Joseph & Rita, Linda - Benjamin, Tracie, Casey, Jacob, Donna & Mary.
Gathering to pay respects & offer their prayers at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Oneida, 18 June 2020 from 09:00-10:45. The Eucharistic Celebration & Rite of Christian Burial at 11:00 celebrated by Fr. Dave Ruby. The Rite of Committal of Bob's body---sacred garment entered and departed life with-- to follow at the parish cemetery—1.3 miles SW of Norbert Hill Center on Seminary Road. Respectfully request no floral tributes--monetary donations to be used for Mass intentions to pray for the repose of Bob's immortal soul—let us all remember each other in frequent devout prayer.
Live streaming (10:30 ) Mass at stjosephoneida.org, click on Sunday Mass YouTube link.
Luncheon served parish social hall to follow burial rite.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.