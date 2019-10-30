|
Robert R. Blish
Green Bay - Robert R. Blish, 59 years, of Green Bay, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Jack and Engrid Meng Unity Hospice in De Pere after a truly courageous battle with cancer.
He was born March 9, 1960 in Sturgeon Bay the son of the late Gary and Gisela (Hollinger) Blish. Bob graduated from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1978. He was active in sports, especially swimming during his high school years. Bob loved his family, enjoyed his dogs, Reggie and Mobie, to the end. Bob had been employed at Festival Foods as bakery manager, Neal Mast Greenhouses as their regional manager, and most recently Kwik Trip in Green Bay until his illness forced his retirement.
Bob never stopped living. He opened himself up to this fight and took it head on, and freely trusted his caregivers and friends for help, who he appreciated very much. He had a deep appreciation for the comfort of Christ's love shared by his Pastor, Rev. Leon Ehlert and his counsel throughout this past year.
Bob was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Green Bay. He was an avid sports memorabilia collector, and animal lover.
Surviving family are his niece, Jennifer Nesbitt; nephew, Ryan Nesbitt; two stepchildren, Alli Williams and Michael Williams, (and their mother, Kori Perry); his dear friends, Tom and Carolyn Guth of Sturgeon Bay.
Preceding Robert in death were his parents; sister, Rosie Nesbitt; and nephew, Justin Nesbitt.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay with Rev. Leon Ehlert officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Sturgeon Bay.
Friends may call at Huehns Funeral Home on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made in Bob's memory to Door County Humane Society or for cancer research.
"Thanks to everyone who opened their hearts to me, my friends, Tom and Carolyn Guth, old friends and classmates, the healthcare workers during my treatments, and the folks at Unity for their guidance on this journey. I have fought the good fight, finished my course, I have kept the faith".
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Robert may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019