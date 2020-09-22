Robert R. "Big Bob" Stollberg
Green Bay - Robert R. "Big Bob" Stollberg, 77, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born on November 20, 1942, in Green Bay to John and Viola (Haerter) Stollberg.
Bob graduated from Green Bay East High School, Class of 1960. In 1962 he enlisted with the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Spokane, WA as a diesel mechanic. Bob married Katie Bergner on July 11, 1964. Five years into their marriage, they welcomed their first son on their anniversary and five years later they had their daughter. Bob started his employment with Schneider National in 1972 and retired after 30 plus years.
Together, Bob and Katie enjoyed time at the cottage on Bass Lake with their family. Bob loved to fish, pick berries, chop wood for campfires, and he loved his beer. He also enjoyed going to rummage sales. Bob became a Wisconsin sports fan later in life.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Katie; his son, B.J. and Rachael Stollberg and their children, Kaitlyn, Joe and Jed; his daughter, Sue and Tom Harper; and his in-laws, Mary Lou Kroening, Linda and Peter Beth, Pat and Karen Bergner, David and Lori Bergner, Harrison Bergner, and Debbie Bergner.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Emma Stollberg; his parents, John and Viola Stollberg; brothers, Eugene (Leona) Stollberg, Ralph (Pat) Stollberg; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Mary Bergner; brothers-in-law, Edward (Bobbie) Bergner, William Bergner, and Richard Kroening.
A private family service was held. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
A special thank you is extended to neighbors, Jim and Ellen Vollstedt and family for their support; and the staff of Unity Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.