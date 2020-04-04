|
|
Robert R. Zima
Krakow - Robert R. Zima, 85, Krakow, died peacefully Sunday evening, March 29, 2020, at his home with his wife at his side. The son of Joseph and Sophie (Borowski) Zima was born November 11, 1934, in Krakow.
Bob was a U.S. Army veteran, serving his country from 1956 - 1959. On September 5, 1964, he married Sharon Trybeck at St. Mark Catholic Church in Two Rivers. The couple made their home and raised their family in Krakow. Bob had been employed at Fort Howard in Green Bay for many years, until retiring in 1993.
Before suffering a stroke, Bob had an active life. He enjoyed spending time with his extended family at the cabin, taking pictures, exploring his family's genealogy, and spending time in the outdoors. He was very proud of his family and loved them very much.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon; a daughter, Jennifer (James) Goltz, Pulaski; a son, Bob (Kelly) Zima, West Bend; three grandchildren: Seth, Evann, and Elias Zima; one brother, Tim (Nancy) Zima, Cecil; one sister, Janet (Tom) Cota, Gillett; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sophie Zima; Sharon's parents, Frank and Agatha Trybeck; one sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Bill Kiel; one granddaughter, Jean Steeno.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Since it isn't possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Zima family.
