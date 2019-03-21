Services
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI 53705
(608) 238-3434
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI 53705
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI 53705
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1905 W. Beltline Highway
Madison, WI
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1905 W. Beltline Highway
Madison, WI
View Map
Committal
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Allouez Catholic Cemetery
Green Bay - Robert Raymond Burke, age 85, died peacefully on March 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on September 1, 1933, to Raymond and Magdalen (Denessen) Burke. Bob married his high school sweetheart Doris Sorge on May 10, 1958. Bob was preceded in death by Doris in 2004; he married Judith Mueller in 2011, and she also preceded him in death. Bob is survived by his beloved children and their spouses: Mary Burke, Madison; Anne and David Hone, Fairfax, VA; Joseph and Patricia Burke, Chicago; James and Mary Beth Burke, Oregon, WI; Katherine and Robert Tracy, Kaukauna, WI; and Michael and Catherine Burke, Newcastle, ME. Bob also is survived by sister Maureen Clarke; brothers John, Timothy, and James Burke; eleven cherished grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Bob's funeral will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1905 W. Beltline Highway, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Family and friends may visit with Bob's family at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the funeral and from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22 at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. Bob will be buried among family members at Allouez Catholic Cemetery, near Green Bay, where a commitment service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on March 23 in the mausoleum chapel.

Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019
