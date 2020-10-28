Robert "Bob" Riedy
Harvard, IL - Robert Michael Riedy, 74, Harvard, IL, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Robert was born in Casco, the oldest of 10 children, on February 6, 1946 to the late James and Dolores (Arendt) Riedy.
He grew up on a small dairy farm in Casco, Wisconsin. After graduating from Casco grade school in 1960, Robert entered Sacred Heart Seminary in Oneida. While there, he and two classmates started a band called "The Infinitors." Robert studied there until his junior year when he transferred to Casco High School. In addition to his musical endeavors, he was a standout athlete. After graduation he performed in the Green Bay area with his new band "The Corals."
He then began his illustrious music career as he traveled throughout the country with his rock bands including many different band members and several name changes.
Bob settled in Chicago in the late 60's and his musical interests shifted from Rock to Rhythm & Blues. He became an accomplished Blues pianist having learned to play by ear listening to recordings of Otis Span over and over again. While there he met and performed with many Blues legends and eventually recorded 5 Blues albums after contracting with Chess Records. Chess Records and some of those Blues legends are highlighted in the movie "Cadillac Records."
Bob was instrumental and is credited with reviving and reorganizing Blues music on the North side of Chicago. His leadership and piano skills were the backbone of the band.
Bob later stepped away from music to care for his family, working as an accountant in the family business for years. But he continued to play his music until his passing. He enjoyed spending time on his small hobby farm. He was kind, funny, compassionate, and loved by his family and friends.
Bob is survived by step-son, Bryan (Antigone) Esarco, Williams Bay; grandchildren, Gloriana, Gabriella, Virginia, and Crystal; brothers and sisters, Edmund (Rosario) Riedy, Casco, Michael Riedy, Baltimore, MD, Rosemary (Jerry) Stay, Green Bay, Dennis Riedy, Casco, Kathy (Lee) Cornette, Dykesville, Theresa (Russ) Albrecht, Casco, David (Amy) Riedy, Luxemburg, Mary (Mike) Kinderman, Appleton, John Riedy, Casco; as well as by many nieces and nephews; and by his ex-wife Ann Esarco. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dolores Riedy; sister-in-law, Kim Riedy; and two nephews.
Friends may call at Holy Trinity Catholic Church - Casco, from 9:00 - 11:00 am on Friday, October 30, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am with Fr. Daniel Schuster officiating. Services will be live streamed on the Holy Trinity Facebook page and a link will be provided on wiesnermassart.com
. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced, and face coverings are to be worn. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Casco is assisting the family. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Green Bay Health Services for the loving care they provided to Robert over the past couple of years.