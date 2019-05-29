Services
St Mary's Parish of De Pere
4805 Sportsman Dr
De Pere, WI 54115
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
4805 Sportsman Drive
Ledgeview, WI
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
4805 Sportsman Drive
Ledgeview, WI
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Roland VerHaagh


Robert Roland VerHaagh Obituary
De Pere - Robert Roland VerHaagh, 73, De Pere, passed away on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 12, 1946 to George and Angeline (Guns) VerHaagh. "Once a Marine, always a Marine," Bob was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving from 1966-68. He married his love, Mary (Dollar) on July 7, 1973. Together they enjoyed 45 years of marriage and raised three wonderful sons.

Above all, Bob's first priority was his family. He was a proud Papa to nine grandchildren. These kids will never forget the love he showed them. He looked forward to their visits and never let them leave without a hug and of course, a piece of candy. He was a man of many names: Robert, Bob, Pudge, Pops, Augie, Dad, Papa or Bob-O and he always enjoyed playing cards with family, friends, and his card clubs as well as going out for breakfast.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Mary; three sons, Mark (Jeanette), Wrightstown; Rick (BillieJo), De Pere; Randy (Kristen), Suamico. His Grandchildren, Paiton, Lauren, Brandon, Jacob, Brooke, Hazel, Jameson, Lydia and Charlie. Bob's siblings, Betty Linzmeier, Helen Healy, Theresa Vanden Elzen, Bernice VerHasselt, Bernard (Jeanne) VerHaagh; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary VerHaagh, Carol (Larry) Theys, Jim (Pam) Dollar, Fran (Dave) Brunner, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Robert is greeted in heaven by his parents and his special sister Dory (Elmer) Smits who helped raise him after his parents passed. Along with them are his brothers, Jack and George; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob Linzmeier, John Healy, Orville Vanden Elzen, Bill VerHasselt, Sue (Bob) Dunks, and a godson Steve "Monkey" Linzmeier.

Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview on Thursday, May 30 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM. A parish prayer service will be at 7:30PM. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8:30AM to 9:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Bob at 10:00AM with Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded after mass. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Green Bay Oncology, including family friend Nicole, for their compassion and care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019
