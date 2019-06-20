Services
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
121 Chicago Street P.O. Box 351
Oconto, WI 54153
920-834-2133
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
121 Chicago Street P.O. Box 351
Oconto, WI 54153
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Oconto - Oconto
121 Chicago Street P.O. Box 351
Oconto, WI 54153
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sanders


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Sanders Obituary
Robert Sanders

Oconto Falls - Robert S. Sanders,38, Oconto Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 10th, 2019 due to an unknown heart condition. He was born Jan 12th, 1981 to Bob Sanders and Linda Luedtke. Rob met his lovely wife, Nicole, February 1st, 2004 and it was love at first sight. They married on August 14th, 2009. Rob and Nicole have 3 children together. He is survived by his wife: Nicole (Vannaman) Sanders; seven children, Steven, Mackenzie and Austin Sanders, Mallari, Morgan, Laney and Leah Rymer; four brothers, Jason Holz, Jacob and Hunter Sanders and Geoffry Burt; a sister, Ashley Holz; his Dad, Bob (Dawn) Sanders; grandmother, Betty Sanders; mother-in-law, Julie Pasternak; and many other relatives and friends. The visitation will be held at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 121 Chicago St, Oconto, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11a.m. - 3p.m. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Rob's name is being established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now