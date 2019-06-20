|
Robert Sanders
Oconto Falls - Robert S. Sanders,38, Oconto Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Monday June 10th, 2019 due to an unknown heart condition. He was born Jan 12th, 1981 to Bob Sanders and Linda Luedtke. Rob met his lovely wife, Nicole, February 1st, 2004 and it was love at first sight. They married on August 14th, 2009. Rob and Nicole have 3 children together. He is survived by his wife: Nicole (Vannaman) Sanders; seven children, Steven, Mackenzie and Austin Sanders, Mallari, Morgan, Laney and Leah Rymer; four brothers, Jason Holz, Jacob and Hunter Sanders and Geoffry Burt; a sister, Ashley Holz; his Dad, Bob (Dawn) Sanders; grandmother, Betty Sanders; mother-in-law, Julie Pasternak; and many other relatives and friends. The visitation will be held at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, 121 Chicago St, Oconto, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11a.m. - 3p.m. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund in Rob's name is being established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2019