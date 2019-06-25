|
Robert Schuchart
Marinette - Robert John (Bob) Schuchart
October 5, 1925 - June 21, 2019
Bob was born to Edward & Elizabeth (Borman) Schuchart, of Marinette. He was a graduate of Marinette High School, Class of 1943, then inducted into the U.S. Army January 1944. Bob was a medical technician and saw active duty in New Guinea and the Southern Philippines. He was especially proud of the Meritorious Unit award given his field hospital during the Leyte Island, Philippines invasion.
Bob graduated from St Norbert's College with a B.S. degree in June of 1949. He attended the University of Madison and graduated with a M.S. degree in 1950. On August 19, 1950 he married his best friend and love of his life, Mary Liegeois at our Lady of Lourdes on Water Street. They had a 64 year marriage before Mary's death on April 16, 2014. In September of 1950 Bob began his teaching career at Marinette High School, retiring in 1987 after 37 years. He taught Biology, General Science and Anatomy and Physiology. He also taught a summer field biology class. He also served as the Science Department Chairman until his retirement. He coached color squad football and was the field announcer for Marinette and Catholic Central football games.
Bob received the Teacher of the Year award in 1965-1966, as well as in 1987. In 1976, he was awarded the Outstanding Biology Teacher Award (OBTA) for the State of Wisconsin.
Bob was on the Cemetery Board of Trustees for many years, appointed by the then mayor Ed Parsek. He also served on the Board of Directors for Marinette County Employees Credit Union. He and his wife Mary were "Meals in wheels" volunteers for the Luther Home. In 1999 Bob was inducted in the Golden Knights Society of St Norbert's College. Bob was a member of the Wisconsin Education Association, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Marinette Retired Educators, Holy Family Parish and Golden Knights of St Norbert's.
Bob enjoyed small game hunting, trout fishing on Tim's Lake, camping, tubing down the Oconto River, weekends at his son's camp, family reunions, BSW camp outing, and Packer and Badger Games. Bob went on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. , with his son Steve as his escort. Bob was an avid reader and frequent visitor to our local library. He loved watching his grandchildren grow up, along with the arrival of 9 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, Brothers: Edward (Bud), Michael, and Donald (Buster). Sisters: Faye Masiak, Eunice Landree, and Irene Schuchart.
Bob is survived by daughters Nancy J. Sebero (Steve Waugus) Marinette, Linda (Dennis ) Reum Green Bay and son, Steve (Patti) Schuchart Oconto; grandchildren Elizabeth (Steve) Kingsley, Andy (Jen) Sebero, Laura (Kevin) Hoeksema, Dan Schuchart (Monica Rodero), Jim (Regan) Schuchart, Tyler Reum, Alyson Reum; 8 Great grandchildren: Jessica, Gavin, Chase, Drew, Jordy, Alexander, Weston, Lyra and Charlotte.
Friends may call at Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home in Marinette on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 3 until 7:30 p.m., with the Vigil prayer service following. Visitation will continue on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Holy Family Parish - St. Joseph Church, Carney Blvd. from 10 until 11 a.m. A Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Bob's family would like to extend sincere gratitude to Beverly and Gerald (Chris) Christianson, two angels on earth, for their loving care over the years. They provided daily meals to Dad since mom passed away 5 years ago. We would also like to thank the loving care he received at Aurora Bay Area Medical Center, from the 3rd floor staff and Hospitalist.
In lieu of flowers, all donations will provide a Scholarship to Marinette High School and a contribution to the Honor Flight.
Bob and Mary are dancing with the angels to the Green, Green Grass of Home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2019