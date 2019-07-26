Services
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
For more information about
Robert Small
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Small
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Small

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Small Obituary
Robert Small

Luxemburg - Robert E. Small, 93 of Luxemburg, died Thursday morning, July 25, 2019. He was born in Washington on January 13, 1926 to the late Frederick C. and Madoline (Schoessler) Small. He served in the US Navy during WWII as a Pharmacist Mate stationed in CA. On November 23, 1963 he married Wanda Mae Decker-McGuire in New Jersey. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2008.

Survivors include one sister; one step-son and his family, Steve and Linda McGuire, Luxemburg; grandsons, Dean and Dylan McGuire.

Robert was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

As per Robert's wishes, a funeral service will not be held.

McMahon Funeral Home, Luxemburg is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now