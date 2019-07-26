|
Robert Small
Luxemburg - Robert E. Small, 93 of Luxemburg, died Thursday morning, July 25, 2019. He was born in Washington on January 13, 1926 to the late Frederick C. and Madoline (Schoessler) Small. He served in the US Navy during WWII as a Pharmacist Mate stationed in CA. On November 23, 1963 he married Wanda Mae Decker-McGuire in New Jersey. She preceded him in death on October 19, 2008.
Survivors include one sister; one step-son and his family, Steve and Linda McGuire, Luxemburg; grandsons, Dean and Dylan McGuire.
Robert was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
As per Robert's wishes, a funeral service will not be held.
McMahon Funeral Home, Luxemburg is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019