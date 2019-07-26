|
|
Robert "Bob" Suski
Green Bay - Robert "Bob" Suski, 74, of Green Bay, beloved husband of Nancy (Schuessler) Suski, departed this life unexpectedly on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital.
Bob was born on March 27, 1945 in Green Bay, son of the late Harry and Viola (Ritz) Suski. He was a graduate of Preble High School. On June 22, 1968 he married Nancy Schuessler and they spent over 51 years of marriage together raising their two children. He retired after 45 years of service from Straubel Paper Company. He enjoyed taking rides; especially to the Green Bay Yacht Club. Bob also enjoyed camping for over 40 years at Pine Grove Campground in Shawano and especially enjoyed his golf cart rides with his many family members that enjoyed camping with him. He also enjoyed trips to some of the Wisconsin casinos. Bob loved to spend time with his granddaughter Abigail.
He is survived by his wife Nancy and their children: Angie Suski and Chad (Jamie Harkner) Suski. A granddaugther, Abigail Suski and two grandsons: Trey and Justin Harkner. Bob also leaves a brother Gary Suski and several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He is preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Suski and a daughter-in-law, Christine Suski.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30th from 4 PM - 7 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the funeral home. Interment will be Fort Howard Memorial Park. To leave a memory or for directions please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 26 to July 28, 2019