|
|
Robert "Bob" T. Kane
Denmark - Robert "Bob" T Kane, 86, Denmark, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019. Bob was born October 1, 1932 the son of the late Thomas and Bernadine (O'Hearn) Kane.
Visitation will be held at St. James Catholic Church, Cooperstown, 18228 Cty Road R, Denmark, WI on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 am to 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Denmark is assisting the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will be posted in Thursday's paper.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019