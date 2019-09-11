|
|
Robert "Bob" T. Kane
Denmark - Robert "Bob" T. Kane, age 86, Denmark, died peacefully Monday September 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
He is survived by his loving wife, LaVerne (Hettmann) Kane, and eight surviving children: Julie (Steve) Sipiorski (DePere), Kelly (Tammy) Kane (Denmark), Rob (Kaye) Kane (Denmark), Shawn Kane (Glenmore), Carrie (Mike) Schultz (Wisconsin Rapids), Kris Kane (Chicago), Chad (Megan) Kane (Maribel), Shannon (Emily) Kane (Ledgeview); 27 grandchildren: Alison (Ryan), Craig (Stacy), Scott (Megan), Ross, Brittney(Nick),Cody (Courtney M), Travis (Ashley), Courtney B. (Chip), Tyler, Elliott, Aubrey, Zoe, Tessa, Gabrielle(their mother Katie), Jack, Will, Charlie, Hazel, Kole and Harper and 10 great grandchildren: Dominic, Peyton, Jacob, Gracie, Finnley, Owen, Emmett, Cashton, Cason, and Rylie. Godchildren: Steve Hettmann, Jay Roberts, Brad VanPatten and Tim Halbrook.
Bob is further survived by three sisters: Mary (Jack) Roberts (Minocqua), Dorothy (Ron), Van Patten (Menomonee Falls), Bernadine (Bill) VanDeYacht (Ledgeview), brother-in-law Jim Halbrook (Allouez), Ken Hettmann (Glenmore), and sister-in-law Marlene (Jim) DeMoulin (DePere). Steven Hettmann.
He is preceded into eternal life by his son, Tyler G. Kane, his parents, sisters Doris Halbrook and Lucille B. Kane, brother, Thomas Kane Jr., sister and brothers in-law Agnes Hettmann, Bob and Marion Hettmann, Patrick and Elaine Kane and nephew, Jim DeMoulin.
Bob was born at home, on the family farm in Maribel, to the late Thomas and Bernadine C. (O'Hearn) Kane on October 1, 1932. Later the family moved to Shady Elm farm near Cooperstown, where Bob's strong work ethic and lifelong love of the land and farming were cultivated. He attended Hickory Grove School, and graduated with the Class of 1951 from Denmark High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957, and was stationed in Missouri, Texas, Alaska and Washington. For Bob, the Army was his version of college, broadening his view of the world and expanding his appreciation for the many people he met throughout his lifetime. Following the Army, he returned to his roots and married LaVerne on May 25, 1957 at St. Mary's Church in Glenmore. Together they purchased a farm and started their family and their six-decade life adventure. In addition to farming full-time, Bob held part time jobs at Lake to Lake and the Denmark Press.
Bob grew where he was planted. He was as passionate about working the fields and growing crops as he was about growing in faith, friendship and serving others. He was diligent about attending church weekly and was a loyal usher and lifetime member of St. James Catholic Church in Cooperstown. He also served his community as a Town of Cooperstown board member and served on the Devils River County Board. He was happiest when doing what he loved, including being his own boss, farming, driving around to patrol his country neighborhood and lending a helping hand to others when needed. Bob enjoyed the simple things in life. LaVerne's home-cooked meals, spending time with family and friends, and almost daily runs to Fleet Farm ("if you can't get it at Fleet Farm you don't need it").
A proud Irishman (98.6% according to ancestry.com), Bob and LaVerne traveled to Ireland and kissed the Blarney Stone. He was also proud of the new home he built for his bride in recent years. Bob was outgoing and a great conversationalist who truly loved visiting with others, always ready to share a joke, a story and a laugh, which were always accompanied by a twinkle in his eye and his infectious laugh. Everyone Bob encountered was glad to have met him.
His life will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14th at St. James Catholic Church Cooperstown - 18228 County Road R, Denmark, WI, 54208. Visitation will be from 9 - 10:45AM with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11am with Rev. Santy officiating. Military honors will follow Mass, he will be laid to rest in St. James Cemetery, Cooperstown. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Denmark is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.cotterfuneralhome.com
Bob's family appreciated the care at Aurora Hospital during his last 4 days of life. We as a family would like to thank our nurses; Nicole, Meghan, and Melissa. Dad's surgeon Dr. Ziad Darkhabani who gave us a few more moments with our dad, and Dr. Mark Riedy who treated our father and our family with such compassion and kindness. Our extra special angels Emily & Megan who made our dad feel so comfortable and guided our family through his last few days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019