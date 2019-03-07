Robert Thomas Hagen



Green Bay - Robert Thomas Hagen, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born January 8, 1928 in Webster, South Dakota. After serving in the US Army as part of the occupation of Japan, he returned to South Dakota to graduate from Augustana College. Robert married his college sweetheart, Elizabeth Johnson, in 1952 and moved to St. Louis, Missouri. He then earned his Master's Degree in Social Work from the George Warren Brown School of Social Work at Washington University. In 1957, Robert accepted a career as a social worker for the Wisconsin Department of Health and Social Services until his retirement in 1991. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, music, and spending time teaching these pursuits to his children and grandchildren.



Robert is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Karen (Paul) Montgomery and their sons, Erik and Greg of Boise, ID; daughter, Linda (Gary) DeHaven and their daughter Kirsten of Minneapolis, MN; son, David of Green Bay; daughter, Michelle (Tom) Oakland and their children, Jacob and Elizabeth of Neenah; and sister, Jeanne of Florida. Robert was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Lloyd and John.



Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12:00 pm until the time of the Funeral Service at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1350 Bond Street. A reception will follow services. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ecumenical Partnership of Housing would be appreciated. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary