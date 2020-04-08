|
|
Robert Trudeau
Oconto - Robert Joseph Trudeau, 80, Oconto, entered into eternal rest April 4, 2020. Bob was born February 9, 1940 in Viroqua, WI, to the late Louis and Elizabeth Trudeau. In 1953 the family moved to Oconto Falls. Bob was a member of St. Anthony's Parish and served as an altar boy. He played Panther varsity baseball and graduated from OFHS in 1958.
September 30, 1966 he married his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth (Dionne). They moved down river to Oconto to raise their family. Bob was a baseball enthusiast like his father. Many hours were spent at the Holtwood ball fields with the family. He was also a true nature lover. He loved gardening, fishing, deer hunting (watching), and bird feeding.
Survivors include his daughter; Becky (Dave) Trepanier, his sons; Rob (Tami) and Eric (Jen) Trudeau, Sisters; Betty Lou (Jerry) O'Neill, Roseann (Tom) Roskom, Marcy Podebradsky and Millie (Bob) Gmirek, Grandchildren; Steve (Alyssa) and Tyler Trepanier, Kyle (Aly), Kailey, Jaxen, Lincoln and Izaak Trudeau, Great grandchildren; Owen and Willow Trepanier and Finn and Rowan Trudeau. Robert was preceded in death by his wife Betty, brother Raymond, sister in law Ruth and brother in law Ted Podebradsky.
The Trudeau family would like to thank the Oconto EMTs, the staff at Oconto Bellin, the Rennes West staff in Peshtigo and Unity Hospice.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020