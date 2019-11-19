|
Robert W. Lambert
Green Bay - Robert "Bob" William Lambert passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019, surrounded by his family after struggling for a number of years with Parkinson's Disease. Bob was born September 6, 1928 in Green Bay to Clyde and Sidonie (Nelis) Lambert. He attended Green Bay East High School and St. Norbert College in De Pere.
He joined the Army in 1946 and began as a cook at Fort Sheridan and ended his Army career as a Map Maker at the Pentagon. Bob met the love of his life, Claire Marquardt, at Riverside Ballroom. They were married on April 11, 1953, at Grace Presbyterian Church with Pastor Lloyd Huenik. Bob worked as an agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance for 34 years where he met many life long friends. After retirement, he kept himself busy driving Lamers Bus for 10 years for school activities like track, basketball and football. Bob very much enjoyed time spent with these young people, for whom he was a role model and mentor. In addition, he portrayed a French fur trapper, as well as other roles at Heritage Hill State Park. He played Santa Claus at many businesses. He was very involved in his church, Grace Lutheran Church, as an usher, councilman and president.
Bob and Claire spent many years camping up north, eventually building a cottage at Smoke Lake in Townsend. Bob had many interests: growing and grafting fruit trees, gardening, wine making, traveling, stamp collecting, rock polishing, wood carving and always enjoyed a game of cards. He was an avid baker making Christmas candy and Belgian pies. They also enjoyed their place in Florida where they were shuffleboard champions and involved in theater.
Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and was deeply loved by his entire family. He was liked by every one he met.
Bob is survived by his wife, Claire, his three children: Mark (Nan) Lambert, Sharon (John) Lambert-Rademacher and Susan (Ralph) Lambert-Tease, three grandchildren: Chelsea Lambert, Rebecca and Nathaniel Tease and one great granddaughter: Aurora Lambert and one sister-in-law: Marilyn Lambert. Bob is further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and in laws.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21 at Grace Lutheran Church (321 S. Madison St. Green Bay, WI 54301) from 1PM to 3PM. A memorial service will follow at 3PM. Bob will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery. To leave an online condolence visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.
Bob's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Pat VanEnkenvoort, who assisted with our parents' yard work, as well as Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019