Robert Wellens
1934 - 2020
Robert Wellens

Allouez - Robert L. "Bob" Wellens, age 86, of Allouez, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020. The son of the late Henry and Lucille (Van Duyse) Wellens was born August 3, 1934 in De Pere. On September 17, 1955 he married Helen Belongia at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. Bob was a millworker at Ft. Howard Paper for many years, served as a substitute crossing guard for the City of De Pere, and was a volunteer Firefighter for Bellevue. In addition to being a member of the 4-H, Bob enjoyed gardening, farming, bowling, playing cards and camping. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ledgeview and a 50+ year member of Catholic Financial Life.

Bob is survived by his wife Helen; daughter Theresa Dresang; grandchild Bryan Dresang; brother Dan (Peggy) Wellens; several special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law David Dresang, Jr.; sister Anna (Don) Quinnette; brother-in-law Russell Belongia; sisters-in-law: Carol (Dennis) Vanden Boogart and LaVerne (Richard) Salmon; nieces Lisa Wellens and Lynn Barnard; nephew Ted "Butch" Peters and Helen's parents Elmer and Kathryn (Lipp) Belongia.

Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview (De Pere) on Friday, September 18, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, at the church, from 9:30am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with Fr. Mike Ingold officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Masks are required at the church so please remember to bring your own. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

Our family would like to thank the caregivers of Allouez Parkside Village, building 2, and Heartland Hospice for the care and concern shown to Bob and us.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
SEP
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
