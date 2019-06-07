|
Robert "Willie" Williquette
Green Bay - Robert "Willie" L. Williquette, 88, of Green Bay, died early Wednesday morning, June 05, 2019 at a local nursing home. He was born in Duck Creek on January 24, 1931 to the late Lester and Marie (Hendricks) Williquette. On September 23, 1950 he married Donna Rempett at Annunciation Catholic Church in Green Bay. She preceded him in death on June 27, 1994. On July 27, 1996 Bob married Patricia Balmes-Firkins at Nativity Catholic Church, Green Bay. She preceded him in death on April 27, 2012. Bob served his country in the U.S. Navy. He is best remembered for Willie's Bar in Thiry Daems, a business he ran for 25 years and was noted as an avid pool shooter. His enjoyments included playing cards, travelling and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his two daughters, Becky (Bill) Renier, Luxemburg; Diane (Lyle) LaLuzerne, Sturgeon Bay; five step-children, Cindy, Donna, Dawn, Diane, Sandy; five grandchildren, Stacy LaLuzerne, Scott (Kelly) LaLuzerne, Angie (Phil) Koebe, Beau (Jenni) Renier, Haley Renier (Jeremy Christenson); great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Delilah, Waylon, Jude and Valerie; many step-grandchildren and step - great-grandchildren; one sister, Marlus Knaus, Green Bay; one brother in law, Robert Blake, WI; one sister in law, Shirley Verheyden, Green Bay; many nieces and nephews.
Willie was preceded in death by, two sisters and three brothers in law, June Blake, Germaine (Roy) Coppens, Merle Knaus; Lyle Verheyden, and many other brothers in law and sisters in law.
Friends may call at McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, 9:00 to 11:20 am on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral service 11:30 am on Saturday at the funeral home with Deacon Bob Miller. Full Military Rites to follow with the American Legion Ralph Kline Post 262, Luxemburg. Entombment in the Shrine of The Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay. www.mcmahonfh.com
A special thanks to the staff of Bornemann Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2019