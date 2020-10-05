Roberta A. "Birdie" Anderson
Green Bay - Roberta A. "Birdie" Anderson, 91, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1929 in Manitowoc to Charles and Frances (Sickles) Cornelius.
Birdie graduated from Green Bay West High School. On September 22, 1948 she married Reuben Anderson. During her younger years she worked at various restaurants as a cook and waitress. Her dream was to have her own restaurant and she did which was called Robbie's Lunch on Main Street. She was proud to have been a house cleaner for the Packers and Dr. Milson's family. Birdie also did home care for the elderly and worked at the Oneida Casino for 12 years. She was an Oneida Nation Tribal Elder.
Birdie loved being outdoors, especially at the family trailer and fishing. She had a huge heart, especially for her family. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. She also loved playing Bingo, spending time at the Oneida Senior Center, and being a part of the VFW Duck Creek Post #7534 Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children, Roxanne Anderson and Reuben (Kayla) Anderson; grandchildren, Greg (special friend, Leslie) Anderson, Heather Dombroski, Jennifer (special friend, Chris) Anderson, Trevor Anderson; great-grandchildren, Devon, Alex, Jocelyn, Trinity, Griffin, Liliana, Coleten; siblings, Judy (Robert) Barton, Wayne (Cleo) Cornelius; extended family in England; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Reuben; her parents; and her siblings, Harold Cornelius, Merlin Cornelius, Harrison Cornelius, Ronald Cornelius, Harriet Jorgenson, Evangeline Van Stippen, Irene Lenhart, and Charlene Cornelius.
A private family service will be held. With concerns for the coronavirus, masks need to be worn to completely cover the nose and mouth, and physical distancing and proper sanitization be followed. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Roberta Anderson's family and they will be forwarded on. Burial will be in Oneida Methodist Cemetery next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 400 S. Executive Dr., Suite 109, Brookfield, WI 53005
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Flood, and the staffs of Oneida Health Center and Grancare Gardens for their kind and compassionate care given to Birdie.