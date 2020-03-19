|
Robin Dickson
Suring - Robin Kristine Becker Dickson, age 55 of Suring, lost her five year fight with cancer on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1964 in Janesville, WI to Robert and Jackie Becker. Robin graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1982. She received her B.S. degree from UW-Whitewater and her M.S. degree from Marian College. Robin married Philip Dickson on October 27, 1990 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Suring, WI. Philip and Robin built their home on the old family homestead in the Town of How.
Robin was a teacher at Suring Public Schools for 33 years, teaching the youth of our community. During her teaching career, Robin taught middle school math, 4th grade, and 6th grade. She also coached volleyball at the school for several years. Robin enjoyed sewing, quilting, fishing, traveling, shopping, and shoes; she has 150 pair. She spent many weekends at quilting retreats with her mom, Carol and Jeanne. Robin shared her love of quilting with her niece, McKenna. Robin created "theme" quilts for the Suring School for several years. Many fishing trips were spent with the family at Fred Thomas Resort in Birchwood. Robin liked to play Euchre, cribbage, and any family board games. She was also a Superintendent in the area of clothing, knitting, crocheting, and home environment at the Oconto County Youth Fair for many years.
Robin is survived by her husband of 29 years, Philip "Pork" Dickson; father, Robert Becker of Janesville, WI; siblings, Chad (Wendy) Becker of Stoughton, WI, Scott (Karen) Becker of Madison, WI, and Colleen Becker of Madison, WI; nieces, McKenna, Morgan, Hannah (god-child), Lauren, Alex and Caroline; Uncle Bob and Janet Abelman; many cousins; siblings-in-law, Allen (Gloria) Dickson of Suring, WI, Gwen Uglinica of Coatesville, PA, Cheryl (Richard) Gardebrecht of Suring, WI and Jackie (Wally) Coghlan of Eagle River, WI; other nieces and nephews, Jeff (Becky) Dickson, Tim Dickson, Stacy (Joel) Paschke, Nicole Mancheski, Kelly (John) Buchmann, Melisa (Steve) Stelzer and Michael (Katie) Gardebrecht; grand-nieces and nephews, Neil, Kaylynn (Brandon), Ryan, Logan, Danielle, Courtney, Kylee, Walker, Remi, Alexis, and Olivia; special friends, Chris, Vicki and Connor Engebretsen, Carol Andrews, and Wayne Wasmund; the family dog, Beethoven, and cat, Tommie. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Robin was preceded in death by her mother, Jackie; in-laws, Harold and Florence Dickson.
The service dates cannot be selected at this time. In the future, a celebration of life will be held at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring. Service information will be announced as it becomes available. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Special thanks to Dr. Gautam and his staff at the VLCC with Aurora Health Care and the staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center for the care and compassion offered to Robin in her time of need.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be sent to Gruetzmacher Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Suring, WI 54174.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020