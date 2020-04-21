|
Robin Doell
Green Bay - Robin Ann Doell, 53, Green Bay, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Robin was diagnosed with brain cancer in May of 2018. She fought a courageous battle until the bitter end. Robin was born October 1, 1966, in Algoma, WI, daughter to Robert and Julie (Frisque) Steiner. She graduated from Algoma High School in 1984. Robin married James Doell on July 8, 1994, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Montpeiler, WI. She had worked for American Medical Security, and was an Early Childhood and Special Education Paraprofessional for Pulaski School District.
Robin was most proud of being a mother. She loved watching her family coach and play basketball, coaching volleyball, spending time with family and friends, helping others, spending time up north, working with her students, and taking family vacations. Robin had a strong love for animals, especially her three loving cats who brought her great comfort during her battle. She touched so many lives and unconditionally loved and showed more kindness to people in private looking for no recognition or praise. We will never be able to count all the lives she touched. She will forever be our guardian angel watching over us.
Robin was a member of Green Bay Community Church. She put a strong emphasis on her relationship with the Lord, which could be seen by her selfless way of life. The family finds comfort knowing she is walking with Him.
She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, James; children: Cienna (Doell) Dallman and Brady Dallman, Green Bay, and Jayde Doell, Green Bay; brothers and sisters: Janelle (Steiner) Te Kulve and Cory Te Kulve, Luxemburg, WI; Rod Steiner and Tracy Steiner, Algoma; parents: Robert and Julie (Frisque) Steiner; and her grandmother, Verna Mae Frisque, Scott, WI.
Robin was preceded in death by maternal grandfather Elmer Frisque, and paternal grandparents Leonard and Elsie Steiner.
Services will be held at a later time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020