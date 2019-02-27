Services
Green Bay - Rodney A. Hinz, 83, died Friday, February 22, 2019 in Green Bay. He was born April 11, 1935 in Appleton to the late Arthur and Clara (Janssen) Hinz. He graduated from Menasha High School in 1953, joined the U.S. Marine Corp. in 1954 and graduated from U.W. Madison in 1960 with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. Rodney was manager of Otto's / Elm Tree Bakery in Racine, WI, worked at Appleton Coated Paper Co in Appleton, was a sales rep with American National Insurance, partner at Pennings-Hinz Real Estate and finally with the Green Bay Press Gazette, retiring in 1998.

Rodney married Karen A. (Gonion) Lancelle in 1973. Prior to their marriage, Rodney was married to Dorothy Reetz in 1956.

Survived by his wife Karen; Children: Lisa (Rick) Zabel of Port Orchard, WA; Brian Hinz of Neenah, WI; Marc A. Hinz of Tillamook, OR and Michael J. (Michelle) Hinz of Joplin, MO; 1 daughter-in-law, Bridget Hinz; 6 grandchildren: Ashley (Eric) Seeds, Ansley Hinz, Jacob Hinz; Ryan Hinz and Nick and Tony Skenandore; 1 brother, Richard Hinz of Neenah, WI; 1 brother-in-law, Vernon (Kathie) Gonion; nieces, nephews and extended family.

Preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Clara (Janssen) Hinz of Menasha, WI; son Russ Hinz of Neenah, WI; mother and father-in-law Gordon W. and Marie (Ropson) Conion of Green Bay; 1 brother-in-law Gordon V. Gonion of Waco, TX.

Per Rodney's request, there will not be a service at this time. A private family gathering will be scheduled at a later date.

Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family. Please visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a memory.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019
