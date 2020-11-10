1/1
Rogean Ehlert
Rogean Ehlert

Shawano - Rogean L. Ehlert, age 93 of Shawano, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Funeral services for Rogean will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano with Rev. Steven Schauder officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday at church from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. James Lutheran Church.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com



Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. James Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
