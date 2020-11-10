Rogean EhlertShawano - Rogean L. Ehlert, age 93 of Shawano, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.Funeral services for Rogean will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church in Shawano with Rev. Steven Schauder officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday at church from 10:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. James Lutheran Church.