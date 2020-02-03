|
Roger A Kieltyka
Roger A. "Kelly" Kieltyka, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 after a short but peaceful bout with a rare form of cancer.
Roger was born in Chicago, IL on Saturday, November 5, 1949 to Louis and Frances (Zaleski) Kieltyka. Roger grew up in a loving and faith filled Polish family along with many wonderful traditions that carried through the present day. Growing up, some of Roger's fondest memories were spent with his closest and dearest friend, Jerome Listecki (whom is now the Archbishop of Milwaukee). Roger graduated from CVS High School with the class of 1967.
His career began immediately after high school, in the Chicago sales office of Northwest Engineering which had headquarters in Green Bay, WI. During his many trips to Green Bay for training seminars, he met and married his soul mate for life, Pat. On October 10, 1975, Roger and Pat (Piontek) were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Green Bay, with Fr. Tony Dolski officiating. Together they began their journey that would span 44 years. Out of that loving relationship, Roger and Pat were blessed with two beautiful baby girls, Lisa and Nicole. Roger couldn't have been more proud of their accomplishments growing up, while trying to instill his great love and support for them throughout the years to come. As the years moved forward, the family would grow and again were blessed with an amazing "son" Kirk and two beautiful grandchildren, Alexus and Blayke. Roger couldn't have happier, and to him, life was complete. His love of family and his closest and dearest friends were always held near and dear to his heart. He had a unique sense of humor and to know him was to understand how genuine he really was.
When the doors to Northwest Engineering closed in 1990, Roger's work history would cover a few great companies, however, his final position as estimator for Surface Technologies in Green Bay would be his most memorable and most enjoyable. He had so much respect and admiration for the owner, Keith, and the values and work ethics portrayed there.
Roger's passions were many. He enjoyed photography, trap shooting, fishing, traveling and cooking. He was also an excellent accordionist and played with a 4-piece group in Chicago for weddings and private parties for 3-4 years. His passion for photography was immense. After moving to Green Bay in 1974, he joined the Green Bay Camera Club. He would become a wedding photographer for quite a few years and commercially he joined the Mirro Corporation in Manitowoc as their food photographer. Some of his photography would appear in national ads for Mirro cookware. Another great passion was shared by all. His many creative and gourmet recipes were enjoyed by family and friends for years to come. Many of those recipes were handed down by his mother and by using them, he kept her memory alive. Roger and Pat enjoyed traveling to many parts of the country. The most memorable, however, were the many trips made to Disney World with the kids and many family members. There was nothing more magical than that.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Pat; his children, Lisa (Kirk) Otradovec and Nicole Kieltyka; his grandchildren, Alexus and Blayke Otradovec; his loving and faithful dog, Abbey; his brother, Deacon Conrad (Ann) Kieltyka; his sister-in-law, Kathy Janus; brother-in-law, Jack Piontek; brother and sister-in-law Ken and Sherry Piontek; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Dick Janus; mother-in-law, Mayme Piontek; sister-in-law, Shirley Piontek; and brother-in-law, Fran Piontek and his forever pet, Honey.
Roger's family would like to thank the 4th floor staff and the Hospice team at Bellin Hospital for their tremendous and loving care given to Roger.
Family and friends may call at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM, with a Rosary Service at 6:30 PM led by Roger's brother, Deacon Conrad Kieltyka. Visitation will continue on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Nativity Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St, Green Bay from 9:30 - 11:00 AM followed by the Mass of Christian Burial, with the Archbishop of Milwaukee, Jerome Listecki, officiating. Burial will take place at Fort Howard Cemetery on Monday, February 10, 2020.
