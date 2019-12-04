Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Lischka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger A. Lischka

Add a Memory
Roger A. Lischka Obituary
Roger A. Lischka

Green Bay - Roger A. Lischka, 86, of Green Bay, beloved husband of 66 years to Audrey (DeVillers) Lischka, departed this life with his family at his side at Aurora Baycare Center.

Roger was born on July 15, 1933 in Hartford, WI son of the late LeRoy "Roy" and Johanna (Siegart) Lischka. He served during the Korean Conflict in the United States Air Force. He started his working career at Hoida Lumber and later operated his own Body Shop in Algoma called Ram Auto Body. He later retired as a Body Shop Technician from Dorsch Ford. In his retirement he enjoyed working at the New Zoo, Oneida Casino, and Manna for Life. Roger enjoyed going to BINGO, watching westerns, and most importantly spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Audrey, and their seven children: Barb (Peter) Jandrin, Debbie (Bruce) Duprey, Randy (Kris) Lischka, Marlene Rust, Jeff (Diane) Lischka, Scott (Lori) Lischka, Nancy (Dave) Hoffmann. Roger also leaves a brother, Tom Lischka, and three sisters-in-law: Aggie DeVillers, Rose Wenzel, and Linda DeVillers. He also leaves 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Lischka, son-in-law, Michael Blasier, sister-in-law, Jeanette (Elroy) King, a grandson, Anthony Lischka, great granddaughter, Daliyaha Flowers, a granddaughter-in-law Sarah Rust, 3 brothers-in-law, Augie DeVillers, Marvin DeVillers, and Walter Wenzel, along with his father and mother-in-law, August and Mathilda DeVillers.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 3 PM - 6 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service will follow at 6 PM in the funeral home with full military honors. Burial will be private.

Roger's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Aurora Baycare for the wonderful care given to him.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now