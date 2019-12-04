|
Roger A. Lischka
Green Bay - Roger A. Lischka, 86, of Green Bay, beloved husband of 66 years to Audrey (DeVillers) Lischka, departed this life with his family at his side at Aurora Baycare Center.
Roger was born on July 15, 1933 in Hartford, WI son of the late LeRoy "Roy" and Johanna (Siegart) Lischka. He served during the Korean Conflict in the United States Air Force. He started his working career at Hoida Lumber and later operated his own Body Shop in Algoma called Ram Auto Body. He later retired as a Body Shop Technician from Dorsch Ford. In his retirement he enjoyed working at the New Zoo, Oneida Casino, and Manna for Life. Roger enjoyed going to BINGO, watching westerns, and most importantly spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Audrey, and their seven children: Barb (Peter) Jandrin, Debbie (Bruce) Duprey, Randy (Kris) Lischka, Marlene Rust, Jeff (Diane) Lischka, Scott (Lori) Lischka, Nancy (Dave) Hoffmann. Roger also leaves a brother, Tom Lischka, and three sisters-in-law: Aggie DeVillers, Rose Wenzel, and Linda DeVillers. He also leaves 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by a sister, Marlene Lischka, son-in-law, Michael Blasier, sister-in-law, Jeanette (Elroy) King, a grandson, Anthony Lischka, great granddaughter, Daliyaha Flowers, a granddaughter-in-law Sarah Rust, 3 brothers-in-law, Augie DeVillers, Marvin DeVillers, and Walter Wenzel, along with his father and mother-in-law, August and Mathilda DeVillers.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 3 PM - 6 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service will follow at 6 PM in the funeral home with full military honors. Burial will be private.
Roger's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Aurora Baycare for the wonderful care given to him.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019