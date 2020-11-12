Roger Aubut
Oconto - Roger Bernard Aubut passed away November 11, 2020 at The Bay, Oconto under the compassionate care of Unity Hospice, due to complications attributed to Covid-19. His wife and daughter were at his side. Born March 30, 1940 in the Town of Pensaukee to Bernard and Violet (Ristow) Aubut, he was a graduate of Oconto High School Class of 1958. He was united in marriage to the former Penny Routheau, August 23, 1969 at the Oconto Methodist Church. They shared 51 years of marriage and were blessed with two children, Lance and Kim.
Roger attended vocational school and was a machinist by trade. He worked at Drop Forge in Green Bay until he moved into the food industry, retiring from Bond Food Products as VP of Operations after more than 30 years of service.
Over the years, Roger enjoyed all sports. He was an avid boater, loved fishing, baseball, snowmobiling, bowling, and watching the Packers. He felt fortunate that he was able to attend the infamous "Ice Bowl" and also the 1968 Super Bowl in Miami with his friend Ken DePouw. He was a life-time member of the Oconto Elks Lodge #887, served as Exalted Ruler and Esquire, and was instrumental in the planning of the current Lodge built after fire destroyed the previous building. Roger was a faithful blood donor and was proud to have reached a goal of over 11 gallons throughout the years. The love Roger had for his family was undeniable. His most cherished times were spent with his grandsons Matthew and Tyler LaPlant, sharing stories around the firepit, and a few cool brews with his sister Beth. That is all he needed to be happy. Roger was a life-long member of the Oconto United Methodist Church, and loved his Church family. The torch of Faith that he carried so faithfully, now rest in each of us.
Roger is survived by his wife Penny, children Lance and Kim, and Kim's sons Matthew and Tyler LaPlant; loving sister Beth; brothers-in-law Rodney Routheau, Clark (Julie) Routheau; sister-in-law Karen (Jim) Konop; along with their families. He enjoyed the companionship of many fur friends, Max, Dillon, and Princess to name a few. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law Mabel (Routheau) Helmer, and stepfather in-law John Helmer.
The family would like to thank all who extended kindness and support during this difficult journey. A special thank you to caring neighbors, especially Don and Kathy Denor whose friendship, help, and prayers have been greatly appreciated. Thank you to Unity Hospice for their kind and compassionate care and treatment, and to the outstanding staff at The Bay who work tirelessly during this horrific pandemic. Most sincere appreciation and love to our daughter Kim who was by her Dad's side throughout his journey.
Funeral services are private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net
Any donations will go towards establishing a memorial in Roger's memory.