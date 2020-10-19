1/1
Roger B. VanDer Wegen
Roger B. Van Der Wegen

Green Bay - Roger R. Van Der Wegen, 60, Green Bay, passed away on October 18, 2020. He was born February 19, 1960 to Robert Jr. and Donna (Steeno) Van Der Wegen.

Roger enjoyed playing cribbage and chess, and watching racing, wrestling, and the Packers. He loved teasing his siblings and had a kind heart.

He is survived by his daughter, Ashley; father, Robert Van Der Wegen, Jr., mother, Donna Marcks; siblings: Rick (Sharon) Van Der Wegen, Annette and Kari Van Der Wegen, Kelly (Kevin) Zipperer, Randy and David Van Der Wegen. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A private family service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.newcomergreenbay.com.

A memorial fund has been established to help pay for his final expenses. Donations can be mailed to any family member.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of St. Vincent Hospital ICU, and the staff at Care for All Ages.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
