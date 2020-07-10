Roger BenzschawelGreen Bay - Roger Wilfred Benzschawel, 82, Green Bay, formerly of Thorp, passed away July 8, 2020 at his home. He was born December 16, 1937, in Thorp, WI, son of the late Robert and Veronica (Micke) Benzschawel. Roger graduated from Thorp High School and married Lorena Raycher. She preceded Roger in death.Following high school, Roger sought out adventure by finding employment with the Northwest Airlines allowing him to live across the country and the opportunity to travel across the world. Eventually in the early 70s he settled back in Wisconsin to raise his family in Madison and work in the real estate, Badger Realty for many years. During this time, Roger created and authored the book: Roger B's Hunters Guides. He spent the next 20 years selling and updating the guides across the state. Eventually Roger returned to Northern Wisconsin and settled in a log cabin in the late 80s in the Township of Wilson. There he eventually entered retirement and enjoyed his woods. His final two years was living in amazing community in Green Bay, Woodside Oaks. There he found friends and purpose.Roger always found great pride in his children and grand/great children. Family reunions, hunting and being a local character of sorts was his passion. The cabin he cherished has become the "Gathering Place" for generations to come.Survivors include his children: Lana Litzkow, Nashotah; Roger (Beth) Benzschawel Jr., Green Bay; and Lisa (Paul) Howard, Springfield, VA; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings: Ronald (Peggy) Benzschawel, West Dundee, IL; Reinald (Mary) Benzschawel, Meridian, ID; and Suzanne (Tom) Hirsch, Palm Harbor, FL.In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by siblings from Thorp, Robert (Jeanette) Benzschawel and Arnoldine (Robert) Gulzynski.A celebration of life will be held later this Fall on September 5, 2020 at the "Gathering Place" in the Township of Wilson.