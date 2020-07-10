1/1
Roger Benzschawel
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Benzschawel

Green Bay - Roger Wilfred Benzschawel, 82, Green Bay, formerly of Thorp, passed away July 8, 2020 at his home. He was born December 16, 1937, in Thorp, WI, son of the late Robert and Veronica (Micke) Benzschawel. Roger graduated from Thorp High School and married Lorena Raycher. She preceded Roger in death.

Following high school, Roger sought out adventure by finding employment with the Northwest Airlines allowing him to live across the country and the opportunity to travel across the world. Eventually in the early 70s he settled back in Wisconsin to raise his family in Madison and work in the real estate, Badger Realty for many years. During this time, Roger created and authored the book: Roger B's Hunters Guides. He spent the next 20 years selling and updating the guides across the state. Eventually Roger returned to Northern Wisconsin and settled in a log cabin in the late 80s in the Township of Wilson. There he eventually entered retirement and enjoyed his woods. His final two years was living in amazing community in Green Bay, Woodside Oaks. There he found friends and purpose.

Roger always found great pride in his children and grand/great children. Family reunions, hunting and being a local character of sorts was his passion. The cabin he cherished has become the "Gathering Place" for generations to come.

Survivors include his children: Lana Litzkow, Nashotah; Roger (Beth) Benzschawel Jr., Green Bay; and Lisa (Paul) Howard, Springfield, VA; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings: Ronald (Peggy) Benzschawel, West Dundee, IL; Reinald (Mary) Benzschawel, Meridian, ID; and Suzanne (Tom) Hirsch, Palm Harbor, FL.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by siblings from Thorp, Robert (Jeanette) Benzschawel and Arnoldine (Robert) Gulzynski.

A celebration of life will be held later this Fall on September 5, 2020 at the "Gathering Place" in the Township of Wilson.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simply Cremation

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved