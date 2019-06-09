|
Roger Breitzman
Cecil - Roger A. Breitzman, age 76, of Cecil, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Seymour. Roger was born in Shawano on February 14, 1943, son of Irene (Wolf) Breitzman and the late Roger Breitzman. Roger graduated from Bonduel High School in 1961. On October 24, 1964 Roger was united in marriage to J. Jean Tuschy at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hayes, Wisconsin. Roger worked for Gabe's Construction for a time before taking over the family dairy farm which he and his family owned and operated for many years. Roger was also formerly the Town of Green Valley Supervisor and Chairman, and held a position representing Green Valley on the Shawano County board, positions he thoroughly enjoyed. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling, going to Brewer games, and playing cards. He loved to travel, and enjoyed yearly fishing trips to Canada. Roger loved people, he was a wonderful story teller with a sarcastic wit and he loved to make people laugh. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son and brother who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Roger is survived by: his wife of 54 years, Jean Breitzman; his children, Kay (Richard) Wauters of Concord, North Carolina, Paul (Annette) Breitzman of Cecil, and Joy (Chris Wood) Breitzman of York, South Carolina; grandchildren, Spencer Wauters, Paige (Gabe Pierce) Wauters, Travis Breitzman, and Aaron Breitzman; a great granddaughter, Pyper Pierce; his mom, Irene Breitzman; two sisters, Barbara (Joe) Rotondo of Cecil and Sue (Paul) Pasowicz of Suamico; two sisters-in-law, Elenore Hischke and Eunice (Dale) Loomans; and a brother-in-law, Gary (Cindy) Tuschy. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Breitzman.
A memorial service for Roger will be held at 11:30am at St. John's Lutheran Church, Green Valley located at W1294 Nauman Rd. Cecil, WI 54111 on Saturday, June 15, 2019 with Rev. John Laatsch officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:30am until the time of the service. A celebration of life at the Main Event in Cecil will follow the memorial service. All are welcome to attend all or part of Roger's services.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2019