Roger "Poppy" Burmeister
Roger "Poppy" Burmeister

Ashwaubenon - Roger "Poppy" Burmeister, 79, passed away unexpectedly, Friday Oct. 9, 2020, at a local hospital. Born in Chicago, IL in 1941, he is the only child of the late Lee and Ann Burmeister. Roger married Dorie Braunsdorf in 1965, married for 37 years before Dorie passed away in 2002. After graduating high school, he immediately joined the Coast Guard and served as a Chief Engineer and Recruiter before retiring in 1980. Following his service, he worked for 15 years at Lord's Dental in Green Bay.

In his spare time, his passion was spending time in his swimming pool, boating, fishing, traveling, bowling and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife.

Roger is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne "Tony" (Joan) Burmeister and Kevin (Barb Menne) Burmeister; seven grandchildren, Christopher, Jacob, Ashley, Nicholas, Gracey, Connor, and Collin; and extended family.

Visitation at Malcore (West) Funeral Home, 1530 W. Mason Street, Tues. Oct, 13, 2020, from 4-7pm. Visitation continues Wed. Oct. 14, 2020, at the funeral home from 10-11am. Funeral service 11am Wed. at the funeral home. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.

Roger's family extends a special thank you to the caring doctors and staff of Bellin Hospital.








Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
