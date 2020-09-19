Roger D. Gilson
Green Bay - Roger D. Gilson, 79, of Green Bay, WI passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born to the late Donald and Norma (Winkler) Gilson in Greenleaf, WI., on November 28, 1940.
Roger graduated East DePere High School in 1958. Following his graduation, Roger enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country. After serving his country, Roger worked for Fort Howard paper for 27 years. He did many things and was a jack of all trades and he even mastered a few.
On June 22, 1968 Roger married Mary Matzke. They celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary together in June.
Roger enjoyed spending the time he had away from work with his family and friends.
Roger will be remembered as the best husband, a wonderful father and the best of friend to many.
He is survived by his wife Mary Gilson of Green Bay, WI; five children: Kimberly (David) Beining of Greenleaf, WI; Tamera (fiancé Steve) Macco of Antigo, WI; Holli (Richard) Denton of Crandon, WI; Greylyn Gilson of Oconto, WI and Graham (Robyn) Gilson of St. Augustine, FL; 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister Carol Koomen of Greenleaf, WI; one niece, one nephew along with three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law. Roger is preceded in death by his sister Marian Austen; brothers-in-law Les Koomen and Bruce Matzke and his father and mother-in-law Frank and Genevieve Matzke along with many aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Roger's life will be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
.