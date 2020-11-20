Roger De NobleLedgeview - Roger Harry De Noble, died on November 19, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1943 in Green Bay to the late Harry and Marie (Haas) De Noble. He graduated from De Pere High School, the class of 1961. On June 17, 1963 he married (the love of his life) Beverly Wypiszynski. During their 40 years of marriage they had four children; Sherry (Sebastian) Drozdz, Cindy (Tony) Thelen, Tom (Theresa) De Noble and Cathy Baumann. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Beth (Alex) Piwoschuk, Katie (Trevor) Boettcher, Zack (Cassy) De Noble, Morgan Cornelius and Amber Baumann, also, four step grandchildren; Leah De Noble, Chalice Kopacki, and Racheal and Dillon Horkman. Two sisters; Janice De Noble and June (Frank Burish) De Noble, two brothers in law; Randy Wypiszynski and Rick (Jean) Whipp, one sister in law, April (Kevin) White. Six great grandchildren; Claire, Charlie and Cole Piwoschuk, Bennett Boettcher, Sophia and Gracie De Noble. He is further survived by close friends Dave Matzke and Ken Lotto.He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Mitchell De Noble, mother and father in law, Gladys and Frank Wypiszynski, two brothers in law, Bill and Russell Wypiszynski, two sisters in law; Bonnie (Jerry) Treml, Shirley Wypiszynski and Elizabeth Wypiszynski.Roger worked at K.I. for 37 years where he was active in the Machinist Union. He was a Ledgeview Volunteer Firefighter for four years. He enjoyed playing pool, bowling, making firewood and traveling. He hunted in Montana for 40 years. His greatest love was his wife and family.Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 beginning at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church (Glenmore) 5840 Big Apple Road, De Pere with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00am, Fr. Paul Demuth officiating. Burial will immediately follow services at St. Joseph Cemetery, Kellnersville. Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing.