Roger Detry
Wrightstown - Roger Detry, age 83 of Wrightstown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1936 to the late Jules and Martha (Karpinski) Detry in Green Bay. Roger enjoyed racing, all kinds of racing, from sprint cars to NASCAR, he enjoyed it all. As a Packers fan, he was able to enjoy one last Packers win over the Bears before he passed. Roger also enjoyed watching games shows (don't get him started on Vanna White). As a young man, he enlisted in the Air Force, and on April 23, 1960 he married Marilyn Williquette. Roger's greatest love were his grandchildren, they were his pride and joy. Roger had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed telling stories to his grandchildren, especially his granddaughter. He had convinced her they were moving the old Wrightstown bridge to Japan. He always looked forward to visits by his daughter from Iowa, especially when she made him breakfast and brownies.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Marilyn, his daughter, Wanda (Eric) Mitcham, grandchildren, Ciara (Casey) Hansen and Austin Jones. He is further survived by his brother, Jim Detry, nieces, Lisa and Julie as well as other relatives and friends.
Preceding Roger in death are his parents, his son, Paul Detry and sister in law, Rita Detry.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday, December 19, 2019 beginning at 9:00am until 11:00am, with a memorial service to be held at 11am at Cotter Funeral Home, 711 Main St, Wrightstown WI. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019