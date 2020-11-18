Roger E. Suhrke
DePere - Roger E. Suhrke, age 74, of DePere, formerly of Sheboygan, died on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He was born in Sheboygan on October 5, 1946, the son of the late Wilbert and Lillian Rosenthal Suhrke.
Roger attended local schools graduating from Plymouth High School and furthering his education at UW-Madison. Roger was a Communications Specialist in the US Air Force serving his country from 1964 to 1968. On November 26, 1983 he was united in marriage to Diane Heinzen at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Sheboygan.
Roger was employed at Lakeland Manufacturing, Nemshoff Chairs, Sky Track-Textron and retired from Manitowoc Crane as Plant Manager in January of 2011. He was member of the Sheboygan Yacht Club having served 2 years as Commodore. During his terms he was most proud of directing and overseeing the raising and capping of the main pier and renovating the SYC clubhouse. He was an avid competitive sailboat racer taking pride in his many achievements. He is most appreciated as a loving husband and devoted caregiver to Diane. After retirement he routinely utilized the Old Plank Road Trail and could often be spotted biking to Plymouth or Greenbush. Undeniably his biggest joy was spending time with his grandsons by playing hide and seek, accompanying them on their tricycle rides around the block and trips to the park. These and many other shared activities gave him purpose, fulfillment and happiness.
Survivors include his wife, Diane; a son, Craig (Heidi) Suhrke, of DePere; two grandchildren, Sebastian and Harrison; two sisters, Rue (Dick) Flowers, of PA and Sue (Keith) Potter, of Sheboygan; five sisters-in-law, Mary Heinzen, Joan Martin, Gail Kessler and Angie Hurley of TN and Suzanne Suhrke of LA, four brothers-in-law, David, Alan, James, and Brian Heinzen. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth.
In accordance with the family's wishes a private service will take place Saturday at the Sheboygan Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Froedtert Hospital Foundation or the Northside Christian Food Pantry of Sheboygan.
The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com