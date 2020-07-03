1/1
Roger Enderby
1933 - 2020
Roger Enderby

Lakewood - Roger L. Enderby, age 87 of Lakewood, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Roger was born on April 9, 1933 to the late Leon and Arleen (Vanden Plas) Enderby in Green Bay. He served his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. While in the Army, Roger was a part of the 101st Airborne Division "Screaming Eagles". On September 15, 1956, Roger married Rose Mary Nys. For forty years, Roger was a truck driver for Red Owl. He earned 2.5 million safe driving miles, an accomplishment he was very proud of. Roger and Rose Mary lived in Green Bay for most of their life, before retiring to Lakewood 33 years ago. It had always been Roger's dream to retire to Lakewood to live among nature. After retirement, Roger worked at McCauslin Brook Golf Course for 25 years. In the community, Roger served on the Lakewood Townsend Ambulance for 25 years and the Lakewood Fire Department for many years. Together with Rose Mary, Roger was a member of St. Mary's of the Lakes Catholic Church where he served as an usher. Roger was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time outdoors and also enjoyed pitching horseshoes in Mountain.

Roger is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose Mary; 2 children, Roxanne (Michael) Boncher and Randy (Chris) Enderby; 2 grandchildren, Jessica Makovsky and Amanda (Zach) LeDocq; 3 great-grandchildren, Alex Makovsky, Jacob Makovsky, and Addilyn LeDocq; a step-great-grandchild, Payton LeDocq; a great-grandchild on the way. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Mary's of the Lakes Catholic Church in Lakewood from 10 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 pm with Father Philip Dinh-Van-Thiep officiating. Military honors will follow the service. Roger will be interred at St. Mary's of the Lakes Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Anna's House in New Franken, Bellin Hospital, and Unity Hospice for the care and compassion offered to Roger and his family during their time of need.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Lakes Catholic Church
JUL
8
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
