|
|
Roger Fischer
Bowler - Roger R. Fischer, 87 of Bowler, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
Roger was born on May 3, 1932 in Underhill, WI, the son of the late Hugo Fischer and Paula (Runge) Weber. On October 26, 1957, Roger was united in marriage to Mary Ann Dann in Waterloo, Illinois. She survives.
Roger began his teaching career in a one room school in 1953 at Holy Cross Lutheran School, Wartburg, IL. He was then needed at Immanuel Lutheran School in Wisconsin Rapids from 1958 to 1961, Immanuel Lutheran School in Cecil "White Clay Lake" from 1961 to 1971 and finally at St. Paul Lutheran School in Luxemburg "Montpelier" from 1971 to his retirement in 1989. He was also on the LCMS North Wisconsin District Board of Directors and past president of LCMS North WI District Teachers. Upon 'retiring' in 1989 to Bowler, Roger became a grounds keeper for the Bowler School District and a driver for special needs students. He enjoyed working with students throughout his career.
Roger was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, puzzle solving and gardening. Roger cherished his faith and family and most enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Roger is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Fischer; three children Scott (Anne) Fischer, Karen (Gary) Perino and Kristina (Shannon) Thiex; eight grandchildren Sarah, Jennifer and Rachel Fischer, Zak and Mikala Perino and Brooke and Tristan Thiex; sister-in-law, Martha Fischer, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Paula; step father Herbert Weber and a brother Robert.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Bowler. Rev. Clifford Kessen will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday, at the church, beginning at 11:30 am until the time of service. Burial will take place on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Cecil "White Clay Lake".
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
The family wishes to thank all of their friends and family as well as Theda Care Home Hospice for all of the love and support that was given during the past few months.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wolf River Lutheran High School, Shawano.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019