Roger Grimsley



Green Valley - Roger Grimsley, 74, Green Valley, AZ, passed away August 22, 2020 from complications of a long battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born on March 24, 1946 to Willard and Luella Grimsley, Bemidji, MN. Roger enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1968. During his time in the Marines, he received several certificates of commendation. Pistol and rifle proficiency among them. Following his time in the Marines, he began to utilize his military degree with a career of Diesel engine mechanics. This led him to find his love of truck driving. This passion ultimately led to co-founding Paper Transport Inc. in Green Bay, WI with his wife Amy along with Lenny and Joan Shefchik. After retiring from Paper Transport, he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. He battled this for many years. Recently, he and his wife have lived in Green Valley, AZ. Playing cribbage, going for daily rides, and enjoying the sunshine.



He was preceded in death by his parents; Willard and Luella, Sister, Peggy (Raymond), Sister, Dorothy, Brother-in-law, Marvin, Mother-in-law, Jean, Father-in-law, Howie.



He is survived by his wife Amy, his children, Denise (Randy) Cisler, Roger (Sue) Daggit. His step children, who lovingly refer to him as "Pops": Jesse (Tommy Jo) Oudenhoven and Lesa Maus. His grandchildren, Jenny (Dan) Perry, Brittany (Joe) Robb, Kaitlyn (Jake) Erickson, Austin Daggit, Landon Maus, Kendall Maus, JJ Oudenhoven, Tyler Oudenhoven, Josie Oudenhoven. His Siblings, Steven (Judy) Grimsley, James (Nancy) Grimsley, Jean Emter, Bonnie Bellefy and many nieces and nephews.



While no service is scheduled at this time, a Military Dedication Service is to be announced at a later date.



To honor Roger, in lieu of flowers, the family has created a Memorial Fund for research of Multiple Myeloma. The family thanks you in advance for your generous donations. Please see below for the details of where you may address your donations:



Make checks payable:



TO: Office of Development



MEMO: Multiple Myeloma Research, in honor of Roger Grimsley



Address:



Medical College of Wisconsin



ATTN: Office of Development



8701 W Watertown Plank Rd



Wauwatosa, WI 53226









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store