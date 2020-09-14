1/2
Roger Heyrman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Heyrman

Seymour - Roger Heyrman, 81, born June 14, 1939, to Edward and Josephine (Hazaert) Heyrman, passed away September 13, 2020, from injuries suffered in a car accident on June 1, 2020. On Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1959, he married Mary Roskoski at St. Peter and Paul Church. They couple had five children: Jim, Jane, Randy, Tim, and Rick.

Roger ran Quarry Gas and R&R Coin Machines. He was a great cook and looked forward to his booyah party every year. Roger planted a large garden and gave away plenty of berries and vegetables to family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, golf, getting numbers on the Packers and Brewers, and having a cold beer. Roger had a loud laugh, and so everyone knew when he was in the room.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; four sons: Jim, Randy (Jenn), Tim (Tracie), and Rick Heyrman; three sisters: Evelyn Moore, Betty VandenLangenberg, and Margaret Champeau; one brother, Dick (Joan) Heyrman; his in-laws: Ron (Barb) Roskoski, Judy Johnson, Tom Roskoski, Bob (Maureen) Roskoski, and Tony (Kelly) Roskoski; his grandchildren: Myles (Nikki) Bohochik, Coral Heyrman, Aubree Heyrman, Paige Owens, Sam Heyrman, Millie Heryman, and Huck Heyrman; great-grandchildren: Amari, Arrianna, Noah, Brody, Nahla, Dakari, and another due in December.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Cliff (Delores) Heyrman, and Bob Heyrman; sisters: Marcella (Bill) Vandeurzen, Audrey (Harold) Gerritts, Mary (John) Kluskens; brothers-in-law: Leonard VandenLangenberg, Harvey Moore, and Norm Champeau; his in-laws: Peter (Gen) Roskoski, Nancy (Bucky) Goulder, Jim Roskoski, and Harry Johnson; and, also, his only daughter, Jane Heryman, who is in our hearts forever.

Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Online condolences to Roger's family may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com

Dad, we love you and will miss you. Love, Mom and boys.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
358 South Main Street
Seymour, WI 54165
920-833-2328
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved