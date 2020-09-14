Roger Heyrman
Seymour - Roger Heyrman, 81, born June 14, 1939, to Edward and Josephine (Hazaert) Heyrman, passed away September 13, 2020, from injuries suffered in a car accident on June 1, 2020. On Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1959, he married Mary Roskoski at St. Peter and Paul Church. They couple had five children: Jim, Jane, Randy, Tim, and Rick.
Roger ran Quarry Gas and R&R Coin Machines. He was a great cook and looked forward to his booyah party every year. Roger planted a large garden and gave away plenty of berries and vegetables to family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, golf, getting numbers on the Packers and Brewers, and having a cold beer. Roger had a loud laugh, and so everyone knew when he was in the room.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; four sons: Jim, Randy (Jenn), Tim (Tracie), and Rick Heyrman; three sisters: Evelyn Moore, Betty VandenLangenberg, and Margaret Champeau; one brother, Dick (Joan) Heyrman; his in-laws: Ron (Barb) Roskoski, Judy Johnson, Tom Roskoski, Bob (Maureen) Roskoski, and Tony (Kelly) Roskoski; his grandchildren: Myles (Nikki) Bohochik, Coral Heyrman, Aubree Heyrman, Paige Owens, Sam Heyrman, Millie Heryman, and Huck Heyrman; great-grandchildren: Amari, Arrianna, Noah, Brody, Nahla, Dakari, and another due in December.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Cliff (Delores) Heyrman, and Bob Heyrman; sisters: Marcella (Bill) Vandeurzen, Audrey (Harold) Gerritts, Mary (John) Kluskens; brothers-in-law: Leonard VandenLangenberg, Harvey Moore, and Norm Champeau; his in-laws: Peter (Gen) Roskoski, Nancy (Bucky) Goulder, Jim Roskoski, and Harry Johnson; and, also, his only daughter, Jane Heryman, who is in our hearts forever.
Friends may call at Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Dad, we love you and will miss you. Love, Mom and boys.