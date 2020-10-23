Roger J. Daanen
Village of Howard - Forty years after suffering his first heart attack—and after decades of hearing that he wasn't going to be around for much longer—Roger Daanen succumbed to his longtime struggle with heart disease on October 22, 2020.
Roger was born on October 31, 1936 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to the late Mary and Norbert (Bub) Daanen. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from the former St. Norbert (Abbot Pennings) High School. Although a school aptitude test indicated he would make a fine mortician, Roger instead received a business administration and accounting degree from Badger Business College. He spent the first nine years of his career working for Rock Finance in Rice Lake and Green Bay, Wisconsin. In 1968 he joined his father-in-law, the late Vern Bushman, and established B & D Warehouse, Inc. Under Roger's leadership, the company expanded from its original single 25,000 square feet building on Green Bay's west side to eight buildings encompassing more than 425,000 square feet of logistics services in two locations.
Roger served for two years as an army reservist and was active in several community and state professional organizations. He was a member of the Howard-Suamico Optimist Club and he served terms as president of the Rice Lake Kiwanis Club, treasurer for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Howard and president of the Wisconsin Warehouse Association.
He met Sharon Bushman at a Legion Park Dance in De Pere and the two of them dated through high school. The sweethearts became engaged on New Year's Eve and married the following year in 1960. They had four children, Katina Daanen (Sam Vainisi), De Pere, Wisconsin; Teri Green (Robert), Reno, Nevada; Patricia Daanen, Bothell, Washington; and Tim Daanen (Wendy), Menasha, Wisconsin. Roger was also grandfather to seven: Kacia Kolstad (Andy), Kagan Vainisi (Viv), Carson Askins, Cody and Logan Green and Macy and Kelton Daanen, and great-grandfather to two: Delaney and Myles Kolstad.
Roger experienced his first heart attack at 43 and a second, requiring triple bypass surgery ten years later. Hunting, however, pulled at his heart more than any clogged arteries. Roger will be fondly remembered for his love of the outdoors and his hunting stories that began with a request for his mother to cook a squirrel, the first game he bagged with his BB gun. Just about any introduction included a story referencing some pheasant outing or fishing trip. Doctors and daughters' boyfriends frequently became his captive audience.
For years Roger would take annual trips to Wyoming, Montana and Idaho where he'd hunt mule deer, elk and moose, and to Canada for duck and goose hunting, and fishing. In 1974, the family purchased an old A-frame cabin in Florence County that became a deer camp and a cross-country ski destination.
Roger is one of the ten original founding members of the West Bay Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. He shot sporting clay and skeet and was a member in good standing at Brown County Sportsman Club for more than 30 years, even though at the end of his life you'd likely find him there mostly sitting.
A long-time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Howard, and for most of his life, Roger never missed a weekend Mass—whether it was up north during weekend camping trips, on family road trips or over opening weekend of deer hunting.
Together, Roger and Sharon spent many happy years traveling around the United States in their RV before settling as migrating snowbirds each winter in Green Valley, Arizona. They enjoyed the company of many lifelong friends and their life was stretched full of camping, card playing, mystery trips and surprise birthday parties.
Roger made a good living and lived a good life. He was proud of his accomplishments and loved his family, hunting and a good Old Fashioned.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, a brother, Marvin Daanen and his wife, Nancy; a sister, Shirley Lubinski and her husband Stan; brothers-in-law, Randall Cavil and Norb Leiberg; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Vincent.
The family wishes to thank Unity Hospice for their compassionate care and encourages memorial gifts made in Roger's name to the organization.
A private mass for the family is being held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Howard. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303, to the attention of Roger Daanen's family and they will be forwarded on.
A door has not closed, a light has not gone out. We can hear you in the call of the geese and feel your presence when the wind rustles through seasons of shifting leaves. We know you're only on the other side of the lake, watching the sunrise and waiting for the fish to bite.