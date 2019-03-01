Roger J. Dimmer



Green Bay - Roger John Dimmer, age 93, of Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at a local nursing home. He was born August 21, 1925 in Green Bay, son of the late John and Cecilia (Tilkens) Dimmer.



Roger grew up in Green Bay and graduated from East High, Class of 1945. Roger enlisted in the US Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War from 1952-1954. He worked at James River Paper Mill for 40 years. He married Beatrice Klarkowski in Green Bay.



Roger is survived by his sons, Jim (Lynette) Dimmer of Maribel and Paul Dimmer of Green Bay; his daughter, Amy (Ray) Ermis of Green Bay; grandchildren: Troy (Tavia) Smits, Ray (Angela) Ermis III, Ryan and Ashley Ermis and Jazmin and Jacob Schindler and 4 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friend, Jim Stutmen.



He was preceded in death by his brothers: Anton, Gerhard, Leo, Raymond and James and a sister, Betty.



Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4 to 6 PM. A funeral service will follow at 6 PM with full military honors. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.



The family would like to thank Crossroads Nursing Home and the Unity Hospice staff for all their help and compassion. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary