Roger J. JanssenDe Pere - Roger Janssen passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 at the age of 85, after a recent cancer diagnosis. Although the outlook was foreboding, Roger vowed to be the "best" patient; resolving to stay positive. In spite of unfathomable challenges, he remained true to his vow—bolstered by the love, prayers and support of relatives and friends. (You know who you are, and Dad is smiling on you.)Roger was born in De Pere in 1935 to Harold and Florence Janssen. He attended St. Mary Grade School and St. Norbert High School, where he met his first and only girlfriend, Joan Pritzl. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957, and married Joanie on May 30, 1958. To say that "family" was important to the couple is an understatement. The plaque on the wall in their home sums it up best: "Our greatest blessings call us 'Mom' and 'Dad.'"Roger joined Broadway Chevrolet-Olds in 1959 and retired as Business Manager in 1998.In 1966, Roger and Joan became members of the "Turtle Club" with 10 of their closest friends. Fun and laughter was a prerequisite of being a Turtle, and their unbreakable bond of friendship was an inspiration to all who knew them.Roger's quick wit, welcoming smile and "always-be-there-for-you" friendship were just a few of his trademarks. As a loving father, his guidance, support, integrity and generosity left an indelible mark on the lives of his children and their spouses. The way he faced his recent illness—with quiet courage, a sense of humor, unrelenting faith and eternal gratitude—reminded "us 'kids'" how amazing he was and how blessed we were to call him "Dad."Roger was a founding member of the De Pere Optimist Club, rarely missing a meeting in 58 years. He and Joan were lifelong members of St. Mary Catholic Church where Roger sang in the funeral choir and volunteered. He drove for the VA, delivered Mobile Meals and most recently started a passionate crusade to protect the lives of the unborn.Roger had a gift for writing and became the Poet Laureate of relatives and friends, often being asked to write a poem to commemorate special events. He also enjoyed spending time on and off the links with his close-knit group of golfing buddies.Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, and his parents, Harold and Florence (Danen) Janssen; brothers-in-law, Ray (Mary) Pritzl and Cal (Beatie) Pritzl. He is survived by his three children, Jim (Debbie) Janssen, Mary Thoele (John), and Steve Janssen; Joan's family Geri Bellamy, Gordie (Alice) Pritzl, Frank (Jean) Pritzl and many loving nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 14, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview (De Pere), from 9:30-11:15 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Matthew Faucett officiating. The family respectfully asks all who attend to bring and wear a face mask. The funeral Mass will be streamed live and can be viewed online. Google: "Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care Facebook." (You do not need to have a Facebook account.)In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Roger's name to continue the good that he did throughout his life.The family would like to thank all of the friends who let Roger know how special he was with heartfelt cards, calls and special "window visits." They would also like to express their gratitude to Dr. G, Brittany, and the compassionate nurses at Green Bay Oncology, St. Vincent/St. Mary hospitals and Unity Hospice.