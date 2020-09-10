1/1
Roger "Rog" Janssen
DePere - Roger "Rog" J. Janssen, age 85 of De Pere, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Parish, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview (DePere) on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 9:30am until 11:15am with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. The family respectfully asks that everyone in attendance please bring and wear a mask. A full obituary will be posted in Saturday's newspaper and on www.cotterfuneralhome.com. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
