Townsend - With faith in the Resurrection of Jesus, we offer our prayers for Reverend Roger W. Strebel, who entered eternal life on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the age of 80. Father Strebel was born in Green Bay to Martin and Grace (Paque) Strebel. He attended minor seminary at the College of Sacred Heart Seminary in Oneida, and studied philosophy and theology at St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee. Most Rev. John B. Grellinger ordained him to the priesthood on May 28, 1966, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, Green Bay. Father Roger's first appointments were as assistant pastor of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Green Bay, and then St. Margaret Mary Parish, Neenah. Prior to being appointed pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Marinette in 1975, he served as parochial vicar of Holy Innocents Church, Manitowoc, and St. Philip the Apostle Parish, Green Bay. In 1981, Father Roger was appointed pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Tigerton, and St. Mary Parish, Marion. He served as pastor and administrator of numerous parishes including Immaculate Conception Church, Glenmore, St. Hyacinth Church, Antigo, St. Mary of the Lake Parish, Lakewood, and St. Joseph Parish, Walsh. Although he retired in 2010, Father Roger continued to help out at parishes as an administrator and priest celebrant. He once said that working through the Catholic youth ministry of Boy Scouting was the impetus of his vocation to the priesthood. The basic promise of Scouting offers duty to God and service to others. The ordained priesthood is seen as the best way to live out that promise. Service to others is my life work of preaching the Gospel, building community and presiding at Eucharist. To accomplish the above, I need relevant knowledge, skills and attitudes of manly holiness and genuine faith. He was appointed Chaplain of the Boy Scouts in 1976 and served until 2016. Father Strebel pursued higher education throughout his lifetime. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Education at Holy Family College in 1971. He attended St. Mary University, Baltimore, Maryland in 1986, where he earned a doctorate in Ministry. Through Clayton College in Birmingham, Alabama, Fr. Strebel earned a Ph.D. and doctorate in Natural Health, a doctorate in Naturopath, and a Ph.D. in Nutrition. Reception of the body by the Regional Vicar, Reverend Philip Dinh-Van-Thiep, will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 25 and visitation will continue until 11:00 a.m. at St Mary of the Lake Church, 15232 County F, Lakewood WI. The Funeral Liturgy, expressing our faith and our hope in the promised glory of the Lord's Resurrection, will follow at 11:00 a.m., with, Bishop David Ricken, Celebrant, and Father Daniel Schuster, Homilist. Burial will be at Allouez Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019