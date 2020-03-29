|
|
Roger Thibaudeau
Green Bay, WI - Roger Thibaudeau, 84, Green Bay, WI, passed away March 28, 2020. Born on January 16, 1936, he is the son of the late Earl and Rosalind Thibaudeau. He served our country in the United States Army after high school. Roger married the former Exora Ann Prust in 1959 in Green Bay and she preceded him in death on January 1, 2007. He owned and operated Earls Awning Company with his father, Earl and his sons up until his retirement. Roger enjoyed bowling, and outdoor activities especially fishing and hunting with family and friends.
He is survived by his five children, Jeff (Becky) Thibaudeau, Lisa (Mark) Weinert, Mary (Steve) Facey, Philip (Marie) Thibaudeau, Greg (Melissa) Thibaudeau; 15 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Exora Ann and sister, Sharon.
In view of the Covid-19 crisis the family will be holding a celebration of life at a future date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aurora Hospital and Aurora at Home Hospice.
Please postpone any expressions of sympathy until the celebration of life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020